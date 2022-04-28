Microecological Preparation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Microecological Preparation in global, including the following market information:
Global Microecological Preparation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Microecological Preparation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Microecological Preparation companies in 2021 (%)
The global Microecological Preparation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Bifidobacterium Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Microecological Preparation include DuPont, Chr. Hansen, Lallemand, China-Biotics, Nestle, Danone, Probi, BioGaia and Yakult, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Microecological Preparation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Microecological Preparation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microecological Preparation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Bifidobacterium
Lactobacillus
Others
Global Microecological Preparation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microecological Preparation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food & Beverage
Drugs
Dietary Supplements
Others
Global Microecological Preparation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Microecological Preparation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Microecological Preparation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Microecological Preparation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Microecological Preparation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Microecological Preparation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Chr. Hansen
Lallemand
China-Biotics
Nestle
Danone
Probi
BioGaia
Yakult
Novozymes
Glory Biotech
Ganeden
Morinaga Milk Industry
Sabinsa
Greentech
Biosearch Life
UAS Laboratories
Synbiotech
Â
Â