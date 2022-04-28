Dental Resin Composite Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Dental Resin Composite in global, including the following market information:
Global Dental Resin Composite Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Dental Resin Composite Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Dental Resin Composite companies in 2021 (%)
The global Dental Resin Composite market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dimethacrylates Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Dental Resin Composite include Esstech Inc, Pentron Clinical Technologies LLC, Kerr Corporation, PULPDENT ? Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, COLTENE Group, Danaher Corporation and Kulzer GmbH, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Dental Resin Composite manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Dental Resin Composite Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dental Resin Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dimethacrylates
Organically Modified Ceramics (OrMoCers)
Global Dental Resin Composite Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dental Resin Composite Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Synthetic Resin Tooth with Inorganic Filler
Synthetic Resin Teeth without Inorganic Filler
Global Dental Resin Composite Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Dental Resin Composite Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Dental Resin Composite revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Dental Resin Composite revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Dental Resin Composite sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Dental Resin Composite sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Esstech Inc
Pentron Clinical Technologies LLC
Kerr Corporation
PULPDENT ? Corporation
Dentsply Sirona
COLTENE Group
Danaher Corporation
Kulzer GmbH
