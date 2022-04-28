Beauty Olive Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Beauty Olive Oil in global, including the following market information:

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Beauty Olive Oil companies in 2021 (%)

The global Beauty Olive Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Beauty Olive Oil include Lamasia, Sovena Group, Gallo, Grup Pons, Maeva Group, Ybarra, Jaencoop, Deoleo and Carbonell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Beauty Olive Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Olive Pomace Oil

Others

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Cooking

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Other

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Beauty Olive Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Beauty Olive Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Beauty Olive Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Beauty Olive Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Lamasia

Sovena Group

Gallo

Grup Pons

Maeva Group

Ybarra

Jaencoop

Deoleo

Carbonell

Hojiblanca

Mueloliva

Borges

Olivoila

BETIS

Minerva

