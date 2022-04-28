Beauty Olive Oil Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Beauty Olive Oil in global, including the following market information:
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Beauty Olive Oil companies in 2021 (%)
The global Beauty Olive Oil market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Beauty Olive Oil include Lamasia, Sovena Group, Gallo, Grup Pons, Maeva Group, Ybarra, Jaencoop, Deoleo and Carbonell, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Beauty Olive Oil manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Olive Pomace Oil
Others
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Cooking
Cosmetics
Pharmaceuticals
Other
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Beauty Olive Oil Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Beauty Olive Oil revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Beauty Olive Oil revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Beauty Olive Oil sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Beauty Olive Oil sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Lamasia
Sovena Group
Gallo
Grup Pons
Maeva Group
Ybarra
Jaencoop
Deoleo
Carbonell
Hojiblanca
Mueloliva
Borges
Olivoila
BETIS
Minerva
Â
Â