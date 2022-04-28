Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Transport Refrigeration Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment include Ingersoll Rand, Daikin Industries, Dover Corporation, Carrier, Hussmann (Panasonic), Lennox (Heatcraft), Haier, Illinois Tool Works and Whirpool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Transport Refrigeration Equipment

Refrigerators and Freezers

Beverage Refrigerators

Others

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Service

Food and Beverage Retail

Food and Beverage Distribution

Food and Beverage Production

Others

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Ingersoll Rand

Daikin Industries

Dover Corporation

Carrier

Hussmann (Panasonic)

Lennox (Heatcraft)

Haier

Illinois Tool Works

Whirpool

GEA

Blue Star

AHT Cooling Systems

Alfa Laval

Guntner GmbH

Metalfrio Solutions

Beverage-Air Corporation

Yantai Moon

Fujimak

Xingxing Group

Shanghai Reindustry

