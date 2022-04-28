Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Transport Refrigeration Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment include Ingersoll Rand, Daikin Industries, Dover Corporation, Carrier, Hussmann (Panasonic), Lennox (Heatcraft), Haier, Illinois Tool Works and Whirpool, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Transport Refrigeration Equipment
Refrigerators and Freezers
Beverage Refrigerators
Others
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Service
Food and Beverage Retail
Food and Beverage Distribution
Food and Beverage Production
Others
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Refrigeration Energy-saving Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Ingersoll Rand
Daikin Industries
Dover Corporation
Carrier
Hussmann (Panasonic)
Lennox (Heatcraft)
Haier
Illinois Tool Works
Whirpool
GEA
Blue Star
AHT Cooling Systems
Alfa Laval
Guntner GmbH
Metalfrio Solutions
Beverage-Air Corporation
Yantai Moon
Fujimak
Xingxing Group
Shanghai Reindustry
