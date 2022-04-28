Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe in global, including the following market information:

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe companies in 2021 (%)

The global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Normal Temperature Polyurethane Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe include Tianjin Honghao Insulation Pipe Co., Ltd., Perma-Pipe Inc. and Hebei Hengtai Pipeline Equipment Manufacturing Co., LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Normal Temperature Polyurethane Direct Buried Insulation Pipe

High Temperature Steel Sleeve Steel Direct Buried Insulation Pipe

Cryogenic Polyurethane Direct Buried Insulation Pipe

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Chemical Industry

Petroleum and Natural Gas

Building

Others

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Tianjin Honghao Insulation Pipe Co., Ltd.

Perma-Pipe Inc.

Hebei Hengtai Pipeline Equipment Manufacturing Co., LTD.

