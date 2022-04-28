Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe in global, including the following market information:
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe companies in 2021 (%)
The global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Normal Temperature Polyurethane Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe include Tianjin Honghao Insulation Pipe Co., Ltd., Perma-Pipe Inc. and Hebei Hengtai Pipeline Equipment Manufacturing Co., LTD., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Normal Temperature Polyurethane Direct Buried Insulation Pipe
High Temperature Steel Sleeve Steel Direct Buried Insulation Pipe
Cryogenic Polyurethane Direct Buried Insulation Pipe
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Chemical Industry
Petroleum and Natural Gas
Building
Others
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Prefabricated Direct Buried Insulation Pipe sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Tianjin Honghao Insulation Pipe Co., Ltd.
Perma-Pipe Inc.
Hebei Hengtai Pipeline Equipment Manufacturing Co., LTD.
