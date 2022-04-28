Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmental Protection Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Environmental Protection Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)

The global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Granular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Environmental Protection Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon, Ingevity Corporation, ADA-ES, Haycarb, Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon, Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon and Boyce Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Environmental Protection Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Granular

Powdery

Honeycomb

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Air Purification

Mercury Control

Food & Beverages

Industrial Processes

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kuraray

Jacobi Carbons

Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon

Ingevity Corporation

ADA-ES

Haycarb

Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon

Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon

Boyce Carbon

Active Char Products

Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH

Kureha Corporation

CarboTech AC GmbH

Donau Carbon

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-environmental-protection-activated-carbon-forecast-2022-2028-69

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-environmental-protection-activated-carbon-forecast-2022-2028-69

Â