Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Environmental Protection Activated Carbon in global, including the following market information:
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Environmental Protection Activated Carbon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Granular Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Environmental Protection Activated Carbon include Kuraray, Jacobi Carbons, Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon, Ingevity Corporation, ADA-ES, Haycarb, Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon, Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon and Boyce Carbon, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Environmental Protection Activated Carbon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Granular
Powdery
Honeycomb
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Air Purification
Mercury Control
Food & Beverages
Industrial Processes
Pharmaceuticals
Others
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Environmental Protection Activated Carbon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Environmental Protection Activated Carbon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kuraray
Jacobi Carbons
Fujian Yuanli Active Carbon
Ingevity Corporation
ADA-ES
Haycarb
Datong Coal Jinding Activated Carbon
Ningxia Huahui Activated Carbon
Boyce Carbon
Active Char Products
Silcarbon Aktivkohle GmbH
Kureha Corporation
CarboTech AC GmbH
Donau Carbon
