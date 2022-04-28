Soft Water Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Soft Water Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Soft Water Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Soft Water Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Soft Water Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Soft Water Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Salt Based Water Softening Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Soft Water Equipment include EcoWater Systems, Culligan, BWT, Haier, Whirlpool, 3M, A.O. Smith, Coway and Canature Environmental Products, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soft Water Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Soft Water Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Soft Water Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Salt Based Water Softening Equipment
Salt Free Water Softening Equipment
Global Soft Water Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Soft Water Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Industrial
Global Soft Water Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Soft Water Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Soft Water Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Soft Water Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Soft Water Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Soft Water Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
EcoWater Systems
Culligan
BWT
Haier
Whirlpool
3M
A.O. Smith
Coway
Canature Environmental Products
Kinetico
Harvey Water Softeners
Aquasana
Kenmore
