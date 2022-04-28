Grape Juice Concentrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Grape Juice Concentrate in global, including the following market information:
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Grape Juice Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)
The global Grape Juice Concentrate market was valued at 919.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1333.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Liquid Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Grape Juice Concentrate include Milne Fruit Products, Kerr Concentrates Inc, Dohler, Welch?s, Patagonia Wines & Spirits, Ciatti Company, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Juiceworks Limited and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Grape Juice Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Liquid Concentrate
Powder Concentrate
Others
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beverages
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Flavours
Others
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Milne Fruit Products
Kerr Concentrates Inc
Dohler
Welch?s
Patagonia Wines & Spirits
Ciatti Company
AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG
Juiceworks Limited
WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients
Keller juices s.r.l.
Naturalia Ingredients s.r.l
