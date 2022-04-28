Grape Juice Concentrate Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Grape Juice Concentrate in global, including the following market information:

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Grape Juice Concentrate companies in 2021 (%)

The global Grape Juice Concentrate market was valued at 919.5 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 1333.5 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Liquid Concentrate Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Grape Juice Concentrate include Milne Fruit Products, Kerr Concentrates Inc, Dohler, Welch?s, Patagonia Wines & Spirits, Ciatti Company, AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG, Juiceworks Limited and WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Grape Juice Concentrate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Liquid Concentrate

Powder Concentrate

Others

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beverages

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Flavours

Others

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Grape Juice Concentrate Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Grape Juice Concentrate sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Milne Fruit Products

Kerr Concentrates Inc

Dohler

Welch?s

Patagonia Wines & Spirits

Ciatti Company

AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG

Juiceworks Limited

WILD Flavors and Specialty Ingredients

Keller juices s.r.l.

Naturalia Ingredients s.r.l

