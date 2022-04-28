Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Mattresses market was valued at 22.24 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, etc.; a framework of metal springs; or they may be inflatable. Mattresses are usually placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, e.g. with an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation. Flexible bed bases can prolong the life of the mattress. Popular in Europe, a divan incorporates both mattress and foundation in a single upholstered, footed unit. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials. They may be supplied with a secondary mattress and/or a removable topper. China occupied 33.96% of the production market in 2022. It is followed by North America and Europe, which respectively account for around 24.60% and 16.42% of the global total industry. Other countries have a smaller amount of production. Geographically, China and North America were the largest consumption market in the world, which respectively took about 26.69% and 26.65% of the global consumption volume in 2022.

Serta Simmons Bedding

Tempur Sealy International

Sleep Number

Hilding Anders

Corsicana

Ruf-Betten

Recticel

Derucci

Sleemon

MLILY

Therapedic

Ashley

Breckle

King Koil

Pikolin

Mengshen

Lianle

Airland

Innerspring Mattress

Foam Mattress

Latex Mattress

Private Households

Hotels

Hospitals

