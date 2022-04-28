API Mannitol Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of API Mannitol in global, including the following market information:

Global API Mannitol Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global API Mannitol Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five API Mannitol companies in 2021 (%)

The global API Mannitol market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Catalytic Hydrogenation Technology Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of API Mannitol include Roquette, Ingredion, Cargill, SPI Pharma, EMD Millipore, Lianmeng Chemical, Huaxu Pharmaceutical and Bright Moon Seaweed, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the API Mannitol manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global API Mannitol Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global API Mannitol Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Catalytic Hydrogenation Technology

Natural Extraction Technology

Others

Global API Mannitol Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global API Mannitol Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Food Industry

Other Applications

Global API Mannitol Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global API Mannitol Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies API Mannitol revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies API Mannitol revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies API Mannitol sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies API Mannitol sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Roquette

Ingredion

Cargill

SPI Pharma

EMD Millipore

Lianmeng Chemical

Huaxu Pharmaceutical

Bright Moon Seaweed

