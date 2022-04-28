Hearing Instruments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Hearing Instruments in global, including the following market information:
Global Hearing Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Hearing Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Hearing Instruments companies in 2021 (%)
The global Hearing Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Behind-The-Ear(BTE) Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Hearing Instruments include William Demant, Sonova, Starkey, Sivantos, GN ReSound, Widex, Rion, Sebotek Hearing Systems and Audina Hearing Instruments, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Hearing Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Hearing Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hearing Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Behind-The-Ear(BTE)
In-The-Ear(ITE)
In-The-Canal(ITC)
Completely-In-Canal (CIC)
Global Hearing Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hearing Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Congenital
Hearing Loss in Elderly
Acquired Trauma
Global Hearing Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Hearing Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Hearing Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Hearing Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Hearing Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Hearing Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
William Demant
Sonova
Starkey
Sivantos
GN ReSound
Widex
Rion
Sebotek Hearing Systems
Audina Hearing Instruments
Microson
Audicus
Horentek
Arphi Electronics
