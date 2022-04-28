Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Porcelain Sanitary Ware in global, including the following market information:
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Porcelain Sanitary Ware companies in 2021 (%)
The global Porcelain Sanitary Ware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Wash Basins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Porcelain Sanitary Ware include Kohler, LIXIL Corporation, TOTO, Roca, Geberit, Villeroy & Boch, Arrow Bathware, Masco Corporation and Fortune Brands Home & Security, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Porcelain Sanitary Ware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Wash Basins
Toilet
Urinals
Bathtub
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial
Residential
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Kohler
LIXIL Corporation
TOTO
Roca
Geberit
Villeroy & Boch
Arrow Bathware
Masco Corporation
Fortune Brands Home & Security
Huida Group
HEGII
JOMOO International
