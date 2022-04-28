Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Porcelain Sanitary Ware in global, including the following market information:

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Porcelain Sanitary Ware companies in 2021 (%)

The global Porcelain Sanitary Ware market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Wash Basins Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Porcelain Sanitary Ware include Kohler, LIXIL Corporation, TOTO, Roca, Geberit, Villeroy & Boch, Arrow Bathware, Masco Corporation and Fortune Brands Home & Security, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Porcelain Sanitary Ware manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Wash Basins

Toilet

Urinals

Bathtub

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Porcelain Sanitary Ware Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Porcelain Sanitary Ware sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Kohler

LIXIL Corporation

TOTO

Roca

Geberit

Villeroy & Boch

Arrow Bathware

Masco Corporation

Fortune Brands Home & Security

Huida Group

HEGII

JOMOO International

