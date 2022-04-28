Skin Testing Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Skin Testing Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Skin Testing Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Skin Testing Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Single Function Tester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Skin Testing Equipment include Cortex Technology, Canfield Scientific, Inc., Courage + Khazaka, Delfin Technologies, Biox Systems Ltd and TPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Skin Testing Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Single Function Tester
Multifunctional Comprehensive Tester
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Beauty
Medical Treatment
Others
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Skin Testing Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Skin Testing Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Skin Testing Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Skin Testing Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Skin Testing Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cortex Technology
Canfield Scientific, Inc.
Courage + Khazaka
Delfin Technologies
Biox Systems Ltd
TPM
Â
Â