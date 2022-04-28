Skin Measurement Instruments Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Skin Measurement Instruments in global, including the following market information:

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Skin Measurement Instruments companies in 2021 (%)

The global Skin Measurement Instruments market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Single Function Tester Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Skin Measurement Instruments include Cortex Technology, Canfield Scientific, Inc., Courage + Khazaka, Delfin Technologies, Biox Systems Ltd and TPM, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Skin Measurement Instruments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Single Function Tester

Multifunctional Comprehensive Tester

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Beauty

Medical Treatment

Others

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Skin Measurement Instruments Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Skin Measurement Instruments revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Skin Measurement Instruments revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Skin Measurement Instruments sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Skin Measurement Instruments sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Cortex Technology

Canfield Scientific, Inc.

Courage + Khazaka

Delfin Technologies

Biox Systems Ltd

TPM

