Polishing Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Polishing Resin in global, including the following market information:

Global Polishing Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Polishing Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Polishing Resin companies in 2021 (%)

The global Polishing Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cationic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Polishing Resin include DuPont, Lanxess, Purolite Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Novasep Holding, Samyang Corporation and ResinTech Inc., and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polishing Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Polishing Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polishing Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cationic Resin

Anionic Resin

Global Polishing Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polishing Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Water Treatment

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Chemical Industry

Other

Global Polishing Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Polishing Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Polishing Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Polishing Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Polishing Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Polishing Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

DuPont

Lanxess

Purolite Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Thermax Limited

Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.

Novasep Holding

Samyang Corporation

ResinTech Inc.,

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

