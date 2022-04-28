Polishing Resin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Polishing Resin in global, including the following market information:
Global Polishing Resin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Polishing Resin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Polishing Resin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Polishing Resin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cationic Resin Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Polishing Resin include DuPont, Lanxess, Purolite Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Thermax Limited, Ion Exchange (India) Ltd., Novasep Holding, Samyang Corporation and ResinTech Inc., and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Polishing Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Polishing Resin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polishing Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cationic Resin
Anionic Resin
Global Polishing Resin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polishing Resin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Water Treatment
Food Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Chemical Industry
Other
Global Polishing Resin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Polishing Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Polishing Resin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Polishing Resin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Polishing Resin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Polishing Resin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DuPont
Lanxess
Purolite Corporation
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Thermax Limited
Ion Exchange (India) Ltd.
Novasep Holding
Samyang Corporation
ResinTech Inc.,
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
