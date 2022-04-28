Vinyl Scale Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Scale Coating in global, including the following market information:

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Vinyl Scale Coating companies in 2021 (%)

The global Vinyl Scale Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Alkali-free Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Scale Coating include Owens Corning, Fujifilm, Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel, Chugoku Marine, The Sherwin-Williams Company and KCC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vinyl Scale Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Alkali-free Glass

Alkali-containing Glass

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Oil & Gas

Marine

Chemical & Petrochemical

Others

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Owens Corning

Fujifilm

Akzo Nobel

PPG Industries

Jotun

Hempel

Chugoku Marine

The Sherwin-Williams Company

KCC Corporation

Nippon Paint

Kansai Paint

RPM International

