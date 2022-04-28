Vinyl Scale Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Vinyl Scale Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Vinyl Scale Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Vinyl Scale Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkali-free Glass Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Vinyl Scale Coating include Owens Corning, Fujifilm, Akzo Nobel, PPG Industries, Jotun, Hempel, Chugoku Marine, The Sherwin-Williams Company and KCC Corporation, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vinyl Scale Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alkali-free Glass
Alkali-containing Glass
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Oil & Gas
Marine
Chemical & Petrochemical
Others
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Vinyl Scale Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Vinyl Scale Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Owens Corning
Fujifilm
Akzo Nobel
PPG Industries
Jotun
Hempel
Chugoku Marine
The Sherwin-Williams Company
KCC Corporation
Nippon Paint
Kansai Paint
RPM International
