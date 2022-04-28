Smart Fitness Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Fitness Equipment in Global, including the following market information:

Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Smart Fitness Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Cardiovascular Training Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Smart Fitness Equipment include eGym, Life Fitness, Les Mills International, Technogym, Precor, DRAPER, IRONMAN Fitness & Paradigm Health & Wellness, Johnson Health Tech and IncludeFitness and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Fitness Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Smart Fitness Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Smart Fitness Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

eGym

Life Fitness

Les Mills International

Technogym

Precor

DRAPER

IRONMAN Fitness & Paradigm Health & Wellness

Johnson Health Tech

IncludeFitness

Nautilus

