Smart Fitness Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Smart Fitness Equipment in Global, including the following market information:
Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global top five companies in 2021 (%)
The global Smart Fitness Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Cardiovascular Training Equipment Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Smart Fitness Equipment include eGym, Life Fitness, Les Mills International, Technogym, Precor, DRAPER, IRONMAN Fitness & Paradigm Health & Wellness, Johnson Health Tech and IncludeFitness and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Smart Fitness Equipment companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Cardiovascular Training Equipment
Strength Training Equipment
Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)
Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)
Global Smart Fitness Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Smart Fitness Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Smart Fitness Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
eGym
Life Fitness
Les Mills International
Technogym
Precor
DRAPER
IRONMAN Fitness & Paradigm Health & Wellness
Johnson Health Tech
IncludeFitness
Nautilus
