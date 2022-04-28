Nylon 6T Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 6T in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon 6T Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon 6T Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nylon 6T companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon 6T market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
General Grade Nylon 6T Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon 6T include Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont and EMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nylon 6T manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon 6T Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon 6T Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
General Grade Nylon 6T
Modified Grade Nylon 6T
Global Nylon 6T Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon 6T Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Electronic and Electrical Industry
Consumer Products
Other
Global Nylon 6T Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon 6T Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon 6T revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon 6T revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon 6T sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nylon 6T sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Mitsui Chemicals
DuPont
EMS
