Nylon 6T Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 6T in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon 6T Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon 6T Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Nylon 6T companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon 6T market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

General Grade Nylon 6T Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon 6T include Mitsui Chemicals, DuPont and EMS, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nylon 6T manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon 6T Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon 6T Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

General Grade Nylon 6T

Modified Grade Nylon 6T

Global Nylon 6T Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon 6T Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Automobile Industry

Electronic and Electrical Industry

Consumer Products

Other

Global Nylon 6T Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon 6T Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon 6T revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon 6T revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon 6T sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Nylon 6T sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Mitsui Chemicals

DuPont

EMS

