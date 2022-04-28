Special Nylon Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Special Nylon in global, including the following market information:
Global Special Nylon Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Special Nylon Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Special Nylon companies in 2021 (%)
The global Special Nylon market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Reinforced Nylon Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Special Nylon include BASF SE, Honeywell, Royal DSM N.V, Lanxess, Clariant Corporation, Unitika, DOMO Chemicals, Firestone Textiles Company and Grupa Azoty, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Special Nylon manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Special Nylon Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Special Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Reinforced Nylon
Flame Retardant Nylon
Fluid Barrier Nylon
Heat-resistant Nylon
High Transparent Nylon
Global Special Nylon Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Special Nylon Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Automobile Industry
Electronic and Electrical Industry
Consumer Products
Other
Global Special Nylon Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Special Nylon Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Special Nylon revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Special Nylon revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Special Nylon sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Special Nylon sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF SE
Honeywell
Royal DSM N.V
Lanxess
Clariant Corporation
Unitika
DOMO Chemicals
Firestone Textiles Company
Grupa Azoty
LIBOLON
Polymeric Resources Corporation
UBE
EMS-Grivory
Shakespeare
