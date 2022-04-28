Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Completely Biodegradable Plastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Completely Biodegradable Plastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Completely Biodegradable Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Thermoplastic Starch Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Completely Biodegradable Plastic include Abbey Polythene, BASF, BioBag, Bulldog Bag, EnviGreen, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging, Novolex and Plastiroll, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Completely Biodegradable Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Thermoplastic Starch Plastic

Aliphatic Polyester

Polylactic Acid

Starch / Polyvinyl Alcohol

Others

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Garbage Containing

Others

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Abbey Polythene

BASF

BioBag

Bulldog Bag

EnviGreen

Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

JUNER Plastic packaging

Novolex

Plastiroll

RKW Group

Sahachit

Sarah Bio Plast

Symphony Polymers

Xtex Polythene

