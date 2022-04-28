Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Completely Biodegradable Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Completely Biodegradable Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Completely Biodegradable Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Thermoplastic Starch Plastic Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Completely Biodegradable Plastic include Abbey Polythene, BASF, BioBag, Bulldog Bag, EnviGreen, Jiangsu Torise biomaterials, JUNER Plastic packaging, Novolex and Plastiroll, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Completely Biodegradable Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Thermoplastic Starch Plastic
Aliphatic Polyester
Polylactic Acid
Starch / Polyvinyl Alcohol
Others
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging
Convenient for Shopping
Garbage Containing
Others
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Completely Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Completely Biodegradable Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Abbey Polythene
BASF
BioBag
Bulldog Bag
EnviGreen
Jiangsu Torise biomaterials
JUNER Plastic packaging
Novolex
Plastiroll
RKW Group
Sahachit
Sarah Bio Plast
Symphony Polymers
Xtex Polythene
