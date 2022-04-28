Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Destructive Biodegradable Plastic in global, including the following market information:
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Destructive Biodegradable Plastic companies in 2021 (%)
The global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Starch Modified Polyethylene PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Destructive Biodegradable Plastic include BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group and Abbey Polythene, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Destructive Biodegradable Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Starch Modified Polyethylene PE
Polypropylene PP
Polyvinyl Chloride PVC
Polystyrene PS
Other
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging
Convenient for Shopping
Garbage Containing
Others
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BioBag
Novolex
EnviGreen
BASF
Plastiroll
Sahachit
Xtex Polythene
RKW Group
Abbey Polythene
Sarah Bio Plast
Bulldog Bag
Symphony Polymers
Jiangsu Torise biomaterials
JUNER Plastic packaging
