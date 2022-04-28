Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Destructive Biodegradable Plastic in global, including the following market information:

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Destructive Biodegradable Plastic companies in 2021 (%)

The global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Starch Modified Polyethylene PE Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Destructive Biodegradable Plastic include BioBag, Novolex, EnviGreen, BASF, Plastiroll, Sahachit, Xtex Polythene, RKW Group and Abbey Polythene, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Destructive Biodegradable Plastic manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Starch Modified Polyethylene PE

Polypropylene PP

Polyvinyl Chloride PVC

Polystyrene PS

Other

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Packaging & Industrial Packaging

Convenient for Shopping

Garbage Containing

Others

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Destructive Biodegradable Plastic Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Destructive Biodegradable Plastic sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BioBag

Novolex

EnviGreen

BASF

Plastiroll

Sahachit

Xtex Polythene

RKW Group

Abbey Polythene

Sarah Bio Plast

Bulldog Bag

Symphony Polymers

Jiangsu Torise biomaterials

JUNER Plastic packaging

