Nylon 610 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 610 in global, including the following market information:

Global Nylon 610 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nylon 610 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Nylon 610 companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nylon 610 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Standard Nylon 610 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nylon 610 include Shakespeare Company, TORAY, DuPont, Radici Group, ARKEMA, EVONIK, Shandong Dongchen New Co. and Sabic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nylon 610 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nylon 610 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon 610 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Standard Nylon 610

Reinforced Nylon 610

Global Nylon 610 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon 610 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Toothbrush

Monofilament

Cable Wrapping

Machinery

Electronic

Others

Global Nylon 610 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nylon 610 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nylon 610 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nylon 610 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nylon 610 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Nylon 610 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Shakespeare Company

TORAY

DuPont

Radici Group

ARKEMA

EVONIK

Shandong Dongchen New Co.

Sabic

