Nylon 610 Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nylon 610 in global, including the following market information:
Global Nylon 610 Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nylon 610 Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nylon 610 companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nylon 610 market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Standard Nylon 610 Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nylon 610 include Shakespeare Company, TORAY, DuPont, Radici Group, ARKEMA, EVONIK, Shandong Dongchen New Co. and Sabic, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nylon 610 manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nylon 610 Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon 610 Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Standard Nylon 610
Reinforced Nylon 610
Global Nylon 610 Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon 610 Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Toothbrush
Monofilament
Cable Wrapping
Machinery
Electronic
Others
Global Nylon 610 Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nylon 610 Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nylon 610 revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nylon 610 revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nylon 610 sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nylon 610 sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Shakespeare Company
TORAY
DuPont
Radici Group
ARKEMA
EVONIK
Shandong Dongchen New Co.
Sabic
