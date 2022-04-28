Nut Yogurt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nut Yogurt in global, including the following market information:
Global Nut Yogurt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nut Yogurt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nut Yogurt companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nut Yogurt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Regular Yogurt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nut Yogurt include Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo M?ller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani and Bright Dairy & Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nut Yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nut Yogurt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nut Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Regular Yogurt
Fat-free Yogurt
Global Nut Yogurt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nut Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Children Yogurt
Adult Yogurt
Old People Yogurt
Global Nut Yogurt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nut Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nut Yogurt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nut Yogurt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nut Yogurt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nut Yogurt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Danone
Unternehmensgruppe Theo M?ller
Mengniu Dairy
Yili
General Mills
Lactalis
Meiji
Chobani
Bright Dairy & Food
Nestl?
Fage International
Grupo Lala
Schreiber Foods
Junlebao Dairy
SanCor
Arla Foods
Yeo Valley
Â
Â