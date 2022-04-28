Nut Yogurt Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Nut Yogurt in global, including the following market information:

Global Nut Yogurt Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Nut Yogurt Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Nut Yogurt companies in 2021 (%)

The global Nut Yogurt market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Regular Yogurt Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Nut Yogurt include Danone, Unternehmensgruppe Theo M?ller, Mengniu Dairy, Yili, General Mills, Lactalis, Meiji, Chobani and Bright Dairy & Food, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nut Yogurt manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Nut Yogurt Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nut Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Regular Yogurt

Fat-free Yogurt

Global Nut Yogurt Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nut Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Children Yogurt

Adult Yogurt

Old People Yogurt

Global Nut Yogurt Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Nut Yogurt Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Nut Yogurt revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Nut Yogurt revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Nut Yogurt sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Nut Yogurt sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Danone

Unternehmensgruppe Theo M?ller

Mengniu Dairy

Yili

General Mills

Lactalis

Meiji

Chobani

Bright Dairy & Food

Nestl?

Fage International

Grupo Lala

Schreiber Foods

Junlebao Dairy

SanCor

Arla Foods

Yeo Valley

