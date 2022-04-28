Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Universal Base Material for Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Universal Base Material for Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)

The global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Oily Raw Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Universal Base Material for Cosmetics include BASF, Ashland, Clariant, Croda, DuPont, DSM, Eastman, Evonik and Firmenich, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Universal Base Material for Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Oily Raw Materials

Surfactant

Moisturizer

Binder

Powder

Others

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Makeup

Perfume

Sunscreen

Other

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Ashland

Clariant

Croda

DuPont

DSM

Eastman

Evonik

Firmenich

Follower's Song

Galaxy Surfactants

Givaudan

Innospecinc

International Flavors & Fragrances

Jarchem

Kao

Lonza

Lubrizol

Nippon Seiki

