Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Universal Base Material for Cosmetics in global, including the following market information:
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Universal Base Material for Cosmetics companies in 2021 (%)
The global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Oily Raw Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Universal Base Material for Cosmetics include BASF, Ashland, Clariant, Croda, DuPont, DSM, Eastman, Evonik and Firmenich, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Universal Base Material for Cosmetics manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Oily Raw Materials
Surfactant
Moisturizer
Binder
Powder
Others
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Care
Makeup
Perfume
Sunscreen
Other
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Universal Base Material for Cosmetics Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Universal Base Material for Cosmetics sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ashland
Clariant
Croda
DuPont
DSM
Eastman
Evonik
Firmenich
Follower's Song
Galaxy Surfactants
Givaudan
Innospecinc
International Flavors & Fragrances
Jarchem
Kao
Lonza
Lubrizol
Nippon Seiki
Â
Â