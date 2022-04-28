Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials in global, including the following market information:
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials companies in 2021 (%)
The global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Natural Oily Raw Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials include BASF, Ashland, Clariant, Croda, DuPont, DSM, Eastman, Evonik and Firmenich, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Natural Oily Raw Materials
Synthetic Oily Raw Materials
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Skin Care
Makeup
Perfume
Sunscreen
Other
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BASF
Ashland
Clariant
Croda
DuPont
DSM
Eastman
Evonik
Firmenich
Follower's Song
Galaxy Surfactants
Givaudan
Innospecinc
International Flavors & Fragrances
Jarchem
Kao
Lonza
Lubrizol
Nippon Seiki
