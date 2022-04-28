Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Natural Oily Raw Materials Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials include BASF, Ashland, Clariant, Croda, DuPont, DSM, Eastman, Evonik and Firmenich, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Natural Oily Raw Materials

Synthetic Oily Raw Materials

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Makeup

Perfume

Sunscreen

Other

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cosmetic Oily Raw Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Ashland

Clariant

Croda

DuPont

DSM

Eastman

Evonik

Firmenich

Follower's Song

Galaxy Surfactants

Givaudan

Innospecinc

International Flavors & Fragrances

Jarchem

Kao

Lonza

Lubrizol

Nippon Seiki

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-cosmetic-oily-raw-materials-forecast-2022-2028-173

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/chemicals-and-materials/global-cosmetic-oily-raw-materials-forecast-2022-2028-173

Â