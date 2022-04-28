Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Cosmetic Synthetic Materials in global, including the following market information:

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Cosmetic Synthetic Materials companies in 2021 (%)

The global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Squalane Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Cosmetic Synthetic Materials include BASF, Ashland, Clariant, Croda, DuPont, DSM, Eastman, Evonik and Firmenich, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Cosmetic Synthetic Materials manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Squalane

Lanolin Derivatives

Polysiloxane

Fatty Acid

Fatty Alcohol

Fatty Acid Lipid

Others

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Skin Care

Makeup

Perfume

Sunscreen

Other

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Cosmetic Synthetic Materials Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Cosmetic Synthetic Materials revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Cosmetic Synthetic Materials revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Cosmetic Synthetic Materials sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Cosmetic Synthetic Materials sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BASF

Ashland

Clariant

Croda

DuPont

DSM

Eastman

Evonik

Firmenich

Follower's Song

Galaxy Surfactants

Givaudan

Innospecinc

International Flavors & Fragrances

Jarchem

Kao

Lonza

Lubrizol

Nippon Seiki

