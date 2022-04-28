Industry Gas Cylinders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industry Gas Cylinders in global, including the following market information:

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Industry Gas Cylinders companies in 2021 (%)

The global Industry Gas Cylinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Steel Industry Gas Cylinders Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Industry Gas Cylinders include Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd., Worthington Industries, Rama Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd., Luxfer Group, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd., Hebei Baigong Industrial Co.,Ltd. and Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industry Gas Cylinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Steel Industry Gas Cylinders

Aluminum Industry Gas Cylinders

Composite Industry Gas Cylinders

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

General Industry

Chemical Energy

Food Industry

Medical Industry

Others

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Industry Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Industry Gas Cylinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Industry Gas Cylinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Industry Gas Cylinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Industry Gas Cylinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.

Worthington Industries

Rama Cylinders

Faber Industrie

Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd.

Luxfer Group

Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.

Hebei Baigong Industrial Co.,Ltd.

Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.

Everest Kanto Cylinders

Chart Industries

