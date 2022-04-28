LNG Cylinders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of LNG Cylinders in global, including the following market information:
Global LNG Cylinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global LNG Cylinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five LNG Cylinders companies in 2021 (%)
The global LNG Cylinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Capacity Below 300L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of LNG Cylinders include Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd., Worthington Industries, Rama Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd., Luxfer Group, Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd., Hebei Baigong Industrial Co.,Ltd. and Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the LNG Cylinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global LNG Cylinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LNG Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Capacity Below 300L
Capacity 300L-600L
Capacity Above 600L
Global LNG Cylinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LNG Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Use
Daily Use
Car Use
Global LNG Cylinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global LNG Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies LNG Cylinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies LNG Cylinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies LNG Cylinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies LNG Cylinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.
Worthington Industries
Rama Cylinders
Faber Industrie
Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd.
Luxfer Group
Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.
Hebei Baigong Industrial Co.,Ltd.
Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.
Everest Kanto Cylinders
Chart Industries
