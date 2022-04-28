Modified Wheat Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Modified Wheat Flour in global, including the following market information:

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Modified Wheat Flour companies in 2021 (%)

The global Modified Wheat Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Physical Modification Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Modified Wheat Flour include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc, Buhler, Bunge Limited, Cargill Incorporated, ConAgra Foods, Inc., General Mills,Inc., Ingredion Inc. and ITC Limited, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Modified Wheat Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Physical Modification

Chemical Modification

Biological Modification

Others

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Bakery

Soups & Sauces

Feed

Others

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Modified Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Modified Wheat Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Modified Wheat Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Modified Wheat Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Modified Wheat Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Associated British Foods plc

Buhler

Bunge Limited

Cargill Incorporated

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

General Mills,Inc.

Ingredion Inc.

ITC Limited

Parrish and Heimbecker Ltd

SunOpta Limited

The Caremoli Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.

The Scoular Company

Unicorn Grain Specialties

