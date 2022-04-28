Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Heat-treated Wheat Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Heat-treated Wheat Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global Heat-treated Wheat Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Dry Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Heat-treated Wheat Flour include WRIGHT?S, FWP Matthews Ltd, Flinn NV, Nisshin Flour Milling Inc, CJ cheiljedang, DAESUN Flour Mills, PAGE HOUSE FOODS, Tekirda? Flour Industry and Siemer Milling Company (USA), etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Heat-treated Wheat Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Dry
Wet
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Bread
Cake
Cookie
Feed
Brewing
Sauce
Soup
Others
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Heat-treated Wheat Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Heat-treated Wheat Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Heat-treated Wheat Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Heat-treated Wheat Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Heat-treated Wheat Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
WRIGHT?S
FWP Matthews Ltd
Flinn NV
Nisshin Flour Milling Inc
CJ cheiljedang
DAESUN Flour Mills
PAGE HOUSE FOODS
Tekirda? Flour Industry
Siemer Milling Company (USA)
NIPPON FLOUR MILLS Co., Ltd (Japan)
Sajo DongAwon (South Korea)
Â
Â