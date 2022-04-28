High-gluten Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of High-gluten Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global High-gluten Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global High-gluten Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five High-gluten Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global High-gluten Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machine Milled Flour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of High-gluten Flour include General Mills, Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill, King Arthur Flour, To Your Health Sprouted Flour, Great River Organic Milling, Ardent Mills, Doves Farm Foods, Bay State Milling Company and Bob's red mill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-gluten Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global High-gluten Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Machine Milled Flour
Stone Ground Flour
Global High-gluten Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Home Use
Global High-gluten Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global High-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies High-gluten Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies High-gluten Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies High-gluten Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies High-gluten Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
General Mills
Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill
King Arthur Flour
To Your Health Sprouted Flour
Great River Organic Milling
Ardent Mills
Doves Farm Foods
Bay State Milling Company
Bob's red mill
Aryan International
Archer Daniels Midland?ADM?
Dunany Flour
Shipton Mill Ltd
Beidahuang
WuGu-Kang Food
