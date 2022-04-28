Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Bicycle Motocross (BMX) in global, including the following market information:
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Bicycle Motocross (BMX) companies in 2021 (%)
The global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Street Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Bicycle Motocross (BMX) include Cannondale, Giant, Pivot, Scott Sports, Trek Bicycle, XDS Bikes and CUBE Bikes, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Bicycle Motocross (BMX) manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Street Type
Flatland Type
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Leisure
Competition
Transportation
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Bicycle Motocross (BMX) Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Bicycle Motocross (BMX) revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Bicycle Motocross (BMX) revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Bicycle Motocross (BMX) sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Bicycle Motocross (BMX) sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Cannondale
Giant
Pivot
Scott Sports
Trek Bicycle
XDS Bikes
CUBE Bikes
