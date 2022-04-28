Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Supermarket Anti-theft Device in global, including the following market information:
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Supermarket Anti-theft Device companies in 2021 (%)
The global Supermarket Anti-theft Device market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Radio Frequency Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Supermarket Anti-theft Device include DRAGON GUARD, Guangzhou Qida Material & Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Bohang Electronics Co., Ltd, Idisec, Mighty Cube, Century, Gunnebo Gateway, CONTROLTEK and Circuit Solutions Inc., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Supermarket Anti-theft Device manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Radio Frequency
Acousto Magnetic
Electromagnetic Wave
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Supermarket
Convenience Store
Others
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Supermarket Anti-theft Device Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Supermarket Anti-theft Device revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Supermarket Anti-theft Device revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Supermarket Anti-theft Device sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Supermarket Anti-theft Device sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
DRAGON GUARD
Guangzhou Qida Material & Technology Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Bohang Electronics Co., Ltd
Idisec
Mighty Cube
Century
Gunnebo Gateway
CONTROLTEK
Circuit Solutions Inc.
Guangzhou Virginland Technology Co., Ltd
Checkpoint Systems
Tyco Retail Solutions
Nedap
Universal Surveillance Systems
Agon Systems
Amersec
