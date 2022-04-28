Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Anti-theft Magnetic Strip in global, including the following market information:
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Anti-theft Magnetic Strip companies in 2021 (%)
The global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Permanent Magnetic Strip Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Anti-theft Magnetic Strip include Guangzhou Virginland Technology Co., Ltd., SHENZHEN ZHENBEI TECH DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD, 3M, DRAGON GUARD, Guangzhou Qida Material & Technology Co., Ltd., Nanjing Bohang Electronics Co., Ltd, Idisec, Mighty Cube and Century, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Anti-theft Magnetic Strip manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Permanent Magnetic Strip
Rechargeable Magnetic Strip
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Library
Bookstore
Supermarkets
Others
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Anti-theft Magnetic Strip Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Anti-theft Magnetic Strip revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Anti-theft Magnetic Strip revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Anti-theft Magnetic Strip sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Anti-theft Magnetic Strip sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Guangzhou Virginland Technology Co., Ltd.
SHENZHEN ZHENBEI TECH DEVELOPMENT CO.,LTD
3M
DRAGON GUARD
Guangzhou Qida Material & Technology Co., Ltd.
Nanjing Bohang Electronics Co., Ltd
Idisec
Mighty Cube
Century
Gunnebo Gateway
CONTROLTEK
Circuit Solutions Inc.
Â
Â