The global Dicing Blade market was valued at 29.96 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 2.97% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

Dicing Blades are expendable tools used with dicing and cutting saws to groove, cut, and dice silicon, compound semiconductors, glass, ceramics, crystals, and almost any other material.Dicing Blade is mainly classified into the following types: Hub Dicing Blades and Hubless Dicing Blades. These two types take up about 96.6% of the total in 2022 in Global. DISCO has a certain amount of production of steel core blades. Dicing Blade is mainly used for cutting Semiconductors, Glass, Ceramics, Crystals, etc. Different applications need different sizes of Dicing Blades. The Dicing Blade industry concentration is very high; only a few companies in the world are producing Dicing Blades, such as DISCO, ADT, K&S, UKAM, Ceiba, Shanghai Sinyang, etc. The giant manufacturer DISCO has a long history and unshakable status in this field which occupies 72.90% of the total revenue in Global in 2022. China is one of the largest consumption countries of Dicing Blade in the world in the past few years and it will keep the same position in the next few years. Other main consumption countries are Japan, Korea, USA, etc. The market size of Europe is much smaller. In the international market, the marketing channels characteristic differ from company to company. The international leading companies such as DISCO prefers setting up factories directly into aimed market, and taking own sales department to expand market. Other giant companies are more likely to set their own big agents in some major countries and regions taking charge of regional business building their international market position.

By Market Verdors:

DISCO

ADT

K&S

UKAM

Ceiba

Shanghai Sinyang

By Types:

Hub Dicing Blades

Hubless Dicing Blades

By Applications:

Semiconductors

Glass

Ceramics

Crystals

