Car Gas Cylinders Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Car Gas Cylinders in global, including the following market information:
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Car Gas Cylinders companies in 2021 (%)
The global Car Gas Cylinders market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Capacity Below 50L Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Car Gas Cylinders include Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd., Chart Industries, Everest Kanto Cylinders, Faber Industrie, Hebei Baigong Industrial Co.,Ltd., Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd., Luxfer Group, Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd. and Rama Cylinders, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Car Gas Cylinders manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Capacity Below 50L
Capacity 50L-100L
Capacity Above 100L
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Household Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Special Vehicle
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Car Gas Cylinders Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Car Gas Cylinders revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Car Gas Cylinders revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Car Gas Cylinders sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Car Gas Cylinders sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Beijing Tianhai Industry Co., Ltd.
Chart Industries
Everest Kanto Cylinders
Faber Industrie
Hebei Baigong Industrial Co.,Ltd.
Lianyungang Zhongfu Lianzhong Composites Group Co., Ltd.
Luxfer Group
Ningbo Meike Acetylene Cylinders Co.,Ltd.
Rama Cylinders
Sinoma Science & Technology Co.,Ltd.
Worthington Industries
