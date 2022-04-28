Low-gluten Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-gluten Flour in global, including the following market information:
Global Low-gluten Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Low-gluten Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Low-gluten Flour companies in 2021 (%)
The global Low-gluten Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Machine Milled Flour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Low-gluten Flour include Archer Daniels Midland, Ardent Mills, Aryan International, Bay State Milling Company, Beidahuang, Bob's red mill, Doves Farm Foods, Dunany Flour and Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low-gluten Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Low-gluten Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Machine Milled Flour
Stone Ground Flour
Global Low-gluten Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Commercial Use
Home Use
Global Low-gluten Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Low-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Low-gluten Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Low-gluten Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Low-gluten Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Low-gluten Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Archer Daniels Midland
Ardent Mills
Aryan International
Bay State Milling Company
Beidahuang
Bob's red mill
Doves Farm Foods
Dunany Flour
Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill
General Mills
Great River Organic Milling
King Arthur Flour
Shipton Mill Ltd
