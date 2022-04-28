Low-gluten Flour Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Low-gluten Flour in global, including the following market information:

Global Low-gluten Flour Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Low-gluten Flour Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Low-gluten Flour companies in 2021 (%)

The global Low-gluten Flour market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Machine Milled Flour Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Low-gluten Flour include Archer Daniels Midland, Ardent Mills, Aryan International, Bay State Milling Company, Beidahuang, Bob's red mill, Doves Farm Foods, Dunany Flour and Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Low-gluten Flour manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Low-gluten Flour Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Machine Milled Flour

Stone Ground Flour

Global Low-gluten Flour Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Commercial Use

Home Use

Global Low-gluten Flour Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Low-gluten Flour Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Low-gluten Flour revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Low-gluten Flour revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Low-gluten Flour sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Low-gluten Flour sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Archer Daniels Midland

Ardent Mills

Aryan International

Bay State Milling Company

Beidahuang

Bob's red mill

Doves Farm Foods

Dunany Flour

Fairheaven Organic Flour Mill

General Mills

Great River Organic Milling

King Arthur Flour

Shipton Mill Ltd

