Air Filtration Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Filtration Equipment in global, including the following market information:
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Air Filtration Equipment companies in 2021 (%)
The global Air Filtration Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Resistance?50Pa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Air Filtration Equipment include Honeywell, Omnitec Design, Air Purification, AER Control Systems, Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC, D?rr AG, JOHN ZINK COMPANY, ZEECO and Eisenmann, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Filtration Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Resistance?50Pa
50Pa?Resistance?80Pa
80Pa?Resistance?120Pa
120Pa?Resistance?220Pa
Resistance> 220Pa
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Industrial Use
Commercial Use
Home Use
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Air Filtration Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Air Filtration Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Air Filtration Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Air Filtration Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Honeywell
Omnitec Design
Air Purification
AER Control Systems
Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC
D?rr AG
JOHN ZINK COMPANY
ZEECO
Eisenmann
CECO Environmental
CTP
Anguil Environmental
Process Combustion Corporation
CEC-ricm
Catalytic Products International (CPI)
Bayeco
The CMM Group
Air Clear
Perceptive Industries
Pollution Systems
Glenro
APC Technologies
