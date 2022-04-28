Air Filtration Equipment Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Air Filtration Equipment in global, including the following market information:

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Air Filtration Equipment companies in 2021 (%)

The global Air Filtration Equipment market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Resistance?50Pa Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Air Filtration Equipment include Honeywell, Omnitec Design, Air Purification, AER Control Systems, Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC, D?rr AG, JOHN ZINK COMPANY, ZEECO and Eisenmann, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Air Filtration Equipment manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Resistance?50Pa

50Pa?Resistance?80Pa

80Pa?Resistance?120Pa

120Pa?Resistance?220Pa

Resistance> 220Pa

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Industrial Use

Commercial Use

Home Use

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Air Filtration Equipment Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Air Filtration Equipment revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Air Filtration Equipment revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Air Filtration Equipment sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Air Filtration Equipment sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Honeywell

Omnitec Design

Air Purification

AER Control Systems

Babcock & Wilcox MEGTEC

D?rr AG

JOHN ZINK COMPANY

ZEECO

Eisenmann

CECO Environmental

CTP

Anguil Environmental

Process Combustion Corporation

CEC-ricm

Catalytic Products International (CPI)

Bayeco

The CMM Group

Air Clear

Perceptive Industries

Pollution Systems

Glenro

APC Technologies

