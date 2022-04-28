Software Quality Tools Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Software Quality Tools in Global, including the following market information:

Global Software Quality Tools Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global top five companies in 2021 (%)

The global Software Quality Tools market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Manual Testing Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Software Quality Tools include ALD Reliability Software, Atkins, CRITICAL Software, Esterline AVISTA, General Digital Corporation, HBM PRENSCIA INC., HP Development Company, L.P, Imbus and LDRA, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Software Quality Tools companies, and industry experts on this industry, involving the revenue, demand, product type, recent developments and plans, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Software Quality Tools Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Software Quality Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Manual Testing

Automation Testing

Global Software Quality Tools Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ millions)

Global Software Quality Tools Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Industrial Automation/Transportation

Medical Devices

Others

Global Software Quality Tools Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions)

Global Software Quality Tools Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Software Quality Tools revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Software Quality Tools revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ALD Reliability Software

Atkins

CRITICAL Software

Esterline AVISTA

General Digital Corporation

HBM PRENSCIA INC.

HP Development Company, L.P

Imbus

LDRA

Parasoft

QA Systems GmbH

Rapita Systems?Danlaw?

SoHaR

Tecmata GmbH

Validated Software

Vector Software, Inc

Verum

