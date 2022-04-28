Photoelectric Composite Cable Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Photoelectric Composite Cable in global, including the following market information:

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Km)

Global top five Photoelectric Composite Cable companies in 2021 (%)

The global Photoelectric Composite Cable market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

0 The global key manufacturers of Photoelectric Composite Cable include ABB, Nexans, NKT, Prysmian, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Parker Hannifin, LS Cable & System, Fujikura and JDR Cable Systems, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Photoelectric Composite Cable manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

0 35kV 110 kV 220kV Voltage>500kV

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Communication

Electricity Transportation

Others

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Km)

Global Photoelectric Composite Cable Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Photoelectric Composite Cable revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Photoelectric Composite Cable revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Photoelectric Composite Cable sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Km)

Key companies Photoelectric Composite Cable sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

ABB

Nexans

NKT

Prysmian

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Parker Hannifin

LS Cable & System

Fujikura

JDR Cable Systems

Able UK

Brugg Cables

LEONI

ZTT

Furukawa

TF Kable

ORIENT CABLE

