Edible Gelatin Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Edible Gelatin in global, including the following market information:
Global Edible Gelatin Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Edible Gelatin Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Edible Gelatin companies in 2021 (%)
The global Edible Gelatin market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Alkali Preparation Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Edible Gelatin include Gelita, Rousselot, PB Gelatins, Nitta Gelatin, Weishardt Group, Sterling Gelatin, Ewald Gelatine, Italgelatine and Lapi Gelatine, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Edible Gelatin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Edible Gelatin Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Edible Gelatin Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Alkali Preparation
Acid Preparation
Enzyme Preparation
Global Edible Gelatin Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Edible Gelatin Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Child
Adult
Global Edible Gelatin Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Edible Gelatin Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Edible Gelatin revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Edible Gelatin revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Edible Gelatin sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Edible Gelatin sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Gelita
Rousselot
PB Gelatins
Nitta Gelatin
Weishardt Group
Sterling Gelatin
Ewald Gelatine
Italgelatine
Lapi Gelatine
Great Lakes Gelatin
Junca Gelatins
Trobas Gelatine
Norland
El Nasr Gelatin
