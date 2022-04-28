Built-in Electric Curtains Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Built-in Electric Curtains in global, including the following market information:

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Built-in Electric Curtains companies in 2021 (%)

The global Built-in Electric Curtains market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Automatic Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Built-in Electric Curtains include HunterDouglas, Somfy, Budget Blinds, Silent Gliss, MC Matcher, Curtains London, Fiate Sunshade, Haier and Wintom, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Built-in Electric Curtains manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Automatic Type

Semi-automatic Type

Manual Type

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Household

Commercial

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Built-in Electric Curtains Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Built-in Electric Curtains revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Built-in Electric Curtains revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Built-in Electric Curtains sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Built-in Electric Curtains sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

HunterDouglas

Somfy

Budget Blinds

Silent Gliss

MC Matcher

Curtains London

Fiate Sunshade

Haier

Wintom

Duya Shades

Qingying Sun-shading

Bali

Mecho

