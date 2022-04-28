Soybean Peptide Powder Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Soybean Peptide Powder in global, including the following market information:

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)

Global top five Soybean Peptide Powder companies in 2021 (%)

The global Soybean Peptide Powder market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Endogenous Peptide Powder Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Soybean Peptide Powder include Fuji Oil Holdings, SoyLabs, Tianmei Bio., Jiangxi Cosen Biology, Hongma Biotechnolodge, Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd., Diet-U and Hainan United- holding Agri-Biotech Co. Ltd., etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Soybean Peptide Powder manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Endogenous Peptide Powder

Synthetic Peptide Powder

Enzymatic Peptide Powder

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Food Applications

Beauty Products

Animal Food

Aquaculture

Other

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)

Global Soybean Peptide Powder Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Soybean Peptide Powder revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Soybean Peptide Powder revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Soybean Peptide Powder sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)

Key companies Soybean Peptide Powder sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Fuji Oil Holdings

SoyLabs

Tianmei Bio.

Jiangxi Cosen Biology

Hongma Biotechnolodge

Linyi Shansong Biological Products Co., Ltd.

Diet-U

Hainan United- holding Agri-Biotech Co. Ltd.

