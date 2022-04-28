Get Sample Report Buy Complete Report

The global Low Temperature Co-fired Ceramic (LTCC) market was valued at 327.15 Million USD in 2022 and will grow with a CAGR of 11.06% from 2022 to 2028, based on MARKET RESEARCH OUTLET newly published report.

The prime objective of this report is to provide the insights on the post COVID-19 impact which will help market players in this field evaluate their business approaches. Also, this report covers market segmentation by major market verdors, types, applications/end users and geography(North America, East Asia, Europe, South Asia, Southeast Asia, Middle East, Africa, Oceania, South America).

LTCC is a type of multilayer ceramic substrate that made by lower temperature (usually from 850 to 900Ã¢â€žÆ’) firing process than general ceramic firing process by adding glass to alumina. It makes it possible to use low resistive conductor as conductor patterns in.Currently, the LTCC industry concentration is relatively high, there are approximately sixties producers distributed in the Japan, North America, Europe and China, and the top ten producers occupy for over 53% of global LTCC devices production. Japan is the largest producer and exporter in the world, over 50% of global LTCC devices, and the Murata, Kyocera, TDK, Taiyo Yuden, KOA Corporation and Yokowo, dominate the market for many years. The North America is the second producer in 2015; American Technical Ceramics and NEO Tech are the two most important producers in the America, and DuPont is a very important play in the LTCC tapes, which supplies LTCC tapes to most of the LTCC devices producers. The Europe also plays an important role in LTCC market, especially Germany and Finland; Bosch, IMST GmbH, MST, Via Electronic, and API Technologies (CMAC), are the most major manufacturers in Europe, these manufacturers mainly focus on the industrial areas, like automobile, communication, medical treatment, aviation and military fields etc. China is the largest consumer in the world; most of the electronic products are made in China, especially smartphone, computer, tablet, Television, and other electronic components. China consumes over 32% of the LTCC devices (LTCC Components, LTCC Substrates, LTCC Modules) in 2015, but most of the LTCC devices relies on import, from Japan. Globally, the production of LTCC devices was 39.6 billion in 2015, and it will reach 87.9 billion in 2021, thanks to the fast growing of the smartphones and electronic products in the world, especially in emerging market, like China, India and Southeast Asia regions. The production value of LTCC devices was approximately 2.55 billion in 2015, and it is expected than the production value will be 5.19 billion in 2021. In the future, the LTCC industry will keep a trend of rapid growth, due to the fast growing of mobile internet in the world. The LTCC market space is huge, full of chances and challenges.

By Market Verdors:

Murata(JP)

Kyocera(JP)

TDK(JP)

Taiyo Yuden(JP)

KOA Corporation(JP)

Yokowo(JP)

Hitachi Metals(JP)

NIKKO(JP)

Soshin Electric(JP)

Bosch(DE)

IMST GmbH(DE)

MST(DE)

Via Electronic(DE)

Adamant(JP)

API Technologies(BE)

Selmic(FL)

VTT(FL)

American Technical Ceramics(US)

NEO Tech(US)

NTK Technologies(US)

Northrop Grumman(US)

Samsung Electro-Mechanics(KR)

PILKOR CND(KR)

ACX Corp(TW)

Yageo(TW)

Walsin Technology(TW)

Darfon Materials(TW)

Elit Fine Ceramics(TW)

Sunlord(CN)

CETC 43rd Institute(CN)

By Types:

ChengDian Electronic(CN)

Microgate(CN)

Fenghua Advanced Technology(CN)

By Applications:

Consumer Electronics

Aerospace & Military

Automobile Electronics

Key Indicators Analysed

Market Players & Competitor Analysis: The report covers the key players of the industry including Company Profile, Product Specifications, Production Capacity/Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin 2016-2028 & Sales with a thorough analysis of the markets competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors and comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of major market vendors.

Global and Regional Market Analysis: The report includes Global & Regional market status and outlook 2016-2028. Further the report provides break down details about each region & countries covered in the report. Identifying its sales, sales volume & revenue forecast. With detailed analysis by types and applications.

Market Trends: Market key trends which include Increased Competition and Continuous Innovations.

Opportunities and Drivers: Identifying the Growing Demands and New Technology

Porters Five Force Analysis: The report provides with the state of competition in industry depending on five basic forces: threat of new entrants, bargaining power of suppliers, bargaining power of buyers, threat of substitute products or services, and existing industry rivalry.

