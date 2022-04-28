On and Off Road Navigation Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of On and Off Road Navigation in global, including the following market information:
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five On and Off Road Navigation companies in 2021 (%)
The global On and Off Road Navigation market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
WinCE Platform Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of On and Off Road Navigation include ADAYO, Aisin, Alpine, Bosch, Clarion, Coagent, Continental, Denso and Garmin, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the On and Off Road Navigation manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
WinCE Platform
Android Platform
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
OEM
Aftermarket
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global On and Off Road Navigation Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies On and Off Road Navigation revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies On and Off Road Navigation revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies On and Off Road Navigation sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies On and Off Road Navigation sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
ADAYO
Aisin
Alpine
Bosch
Clarion
Coagent
Continental
Denso
Garmin
Hangsheng
Kenwood
Panasonic
Pioneer
Sony
