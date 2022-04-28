Satellite Communicators Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Satellite Communicators in global, including the following market information:

Global Satellite Communicators Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Satellite Communicators Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Satellite Communicators companies in 2021 (%)

The global Satellite Communicators market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Portable Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Satellite Communicators include General Dynamics, L3Harris Technologies, Cobham, Viasat, Iridium, Gilat Satellite Networks, Aselsan, Intellian Technologies and Hughes Network Systems and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Satellite Communicators manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Satellite Communicators Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Communicators Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Portable Type

Land Mobile Type

Maritime Type

Airborne Type

Land Fixed Type

Global Satellite Communicators Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Communicators Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Government and Defense

Commercial Use

Global Satellite Communicators Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Satellite Communicators Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Satellite Communicators revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Satellite Communicators revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Satellite Communicators sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Satellite Communicators sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

General Dynamics

L3Harris Technologies

Cobham

Viasat

Iridium

Gilat Satellite Networks

Aselsan

Intellian Technologies

Hughes Network Systems

Newtec

