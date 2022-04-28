Sliding Window Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Sliding Window in global, including the following market information:
Global Sliding Window Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Sliding Window Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Sliding Window companies in 2021 (%)
The global Sliding Window market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Sliding Window include Eatons Interiors, Foshan Wanjia Window And Door co.,Ltd, Panoramah, Deceuninck, Pokhraj Works Private Limited, Shandong Havit Window and Door Co.,ltd, Marvin, Nordik and Andersen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sliding Window manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Sliding Window Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sliding Window Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vinyl
Aluminum
Fiberglass
Wood
Others
Global Sliding Window Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sliding Window Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Sliding Window Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Sliding Window Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Sliding Window revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Sliding Window revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Sliding Window sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Sliding Window sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Eatons Interiors
Foshan Wanjia Window And Door co.,Ltd
Panoramah
Deceuninck
Pokhraj Works Private Limited
Shandong Havit Window and Door Co.,ltd
Marvin
Nordik
Andersen
VEKA
Profine Group
Schuco
Aluplast GmbH
Alphacan SpA
Eurocell
Salamander
Rehau
Epwin Group
Piva Group
