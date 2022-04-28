Sliding Window Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Sliding Window in global, including the following market information:

Global Sliding Window Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Sliding Window Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Sliding Window companies in 2021 (%)

The global Sliding Window market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Vinyl Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Sliding Window include Eatons Interiors, Foshan Wanjia Window And Door co.,Ltd, Panoramah, Deceuninck, Pokhraj Works Private Limited, Shandong Havit Window and Door Co.,ltd, Marvin, Nordik and Andersen, etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Sliding Window manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Sliding Window Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sliding Window Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Vinyl

Aluminum

Fiberglass

Wood

Others

Global Sliding Window Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sliding Window Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Sliding Window Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Sliding Window Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Sliding Window revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Sliding Window revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Sliding Window sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Sliding Window sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

Eatons Interiors

Foshan Wanjia Window And Door co.,Ltd

Panoramah

Deceuninck

Pokhraj Works Private Limited

Shandong Havit Window and Door Co.,ltd

Marvin

Nordik

Andersen

VEKA

Profine Group

Schuco

Aluplast GmbH

Alphacan SpA

Eurocell

Salamander

Rehau

Epwin Group

Piva Group

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-sliding-window-forecast-2022-2028-66

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-sliding-window-forecast-2022-2028-66

Â