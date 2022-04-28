EMR/ESD Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of EMR/ESD Devices in global, including the following market information:

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five EMR/ESD Devices companies in 2021 (%)

The global EMR/ESD Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

EMR Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of EMR/ESD Devices include GE Healthcare, Philips, Agfa-Gevaert, McKesson, Fujifilm, Merge, DR Systems, Cerner and Lumedx. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EMR/ESD Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

EMR Devices

ESD Devices

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Radiology

Cardiology

Others

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies EMR/ESD Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies EMR/ESD Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies EMR/ESD Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies EMR/ESD Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

GE Healthcare

Philips

Agfa-Gevaert

McKesson

Fujifilm

Merge

DR Systems

Cerner

Lumedx

