EMR/ESD Devices Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of EMR/ESD Devices in global, including the following market information:
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five EMR/ESD Devices companies in 2021 (%)
The global EMR/ESD Devices market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
EMR Devices Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of EMR/ESD Devices include GE Healthcare, Philips, Agfa-Gevaert, McKesson, Fujifilm, Merge, DR Systems, Cerner and Lumedx. etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the EMR/ESD Devices manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
EMR Devices
ESD Devices
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Radiology
Cardiology
Others
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global EMR/ESD Devices Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies EMR/ESD Devices revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies EMR/ESD Devices revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies EMR/ESD Devices sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies EMR/ESD Devices sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
GE Healthcare
Philips
Agfa-Gevaert
McKesson
Fujifilm
Merge
DR Systems
Cerner
Lumedx
