Electric Sliding Door Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Sliding Door in global, including the following market information:

Global Electric Sliding Door Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)

Global Electric Sliding Door Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)

Global top five Electric Sliding Door companies in 2021 (%)

The global Electric Sliding Door market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.

Top-mounted Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.

The global key manufacturers of Electric Sliding Door include BEA, Bircher, EMX, Honeywell, Optex, Pepperl+Fuchs, Hotron, Panasonic and MS Sedco and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Sliding Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.

Total Market by Segment:

Global Electric Sliding Door Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Sliding Door Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)

Top-mounted Type

Ground Rail Type

Global Electric Sliding Door Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Sliding Door Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)

Residential

Commercial

Global Electric Sliding Door Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)

Global Electric Sliding Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Rest of Asia

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Israel

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Key companies Electric Sliding Door revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Key companies Electric Sliding Door revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)

Key companies Electric Sliding Door sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)

Key companies Electric Sliding Door sales share in global market, 2021 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:

BEA

Bircher

EMX

Honeywell

Optex

Pepperl+Fuchs

Hotron

Panasonic

MS Sedco

Visonic

Download FREE Sample of this Report @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/report-sample/global-electric-sliding-door-forecast-2022-2028-750

Â

Get the Complete Report & TOC @ https://www.grandresearchstore.com/consumer-goods-and-services/global-electric-sliding-door-forecast-2022-2028-750

Â