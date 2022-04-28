Electric Sliding Door Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Sliding Door in global, including the following market information:
Global Electric Sliding Door Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Electric Sliding Door Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (K Units)
Global top five Electric Sliding Door companies in 2021 (%)
The global Electric Sliding Door market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Top-mounted Type Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Electric Sliding Door include BEA, Bircher, EMX, Honeywell, Optex, Pepperl+Fuchs, Hotron, Panasonic and MS Sedco and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Sliding Door manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Electric Sliding Door Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Sliding Door Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Top-mounted Type
Ground Rail Type
Global Electric Sliding Door Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Sliding Door Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Residential
Commercial
Global Electric Sliding Door Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (K Units)
Global Electric Sliding Door Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Electric Sliding Door revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Electric Sliding Door revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Electric Sliding Door sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (K Units)
Key companies Electric Sliding Door sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
BEA
Bircher
EMX
Honeywell
Optex
Pepperl+Fuchs
Hotron
Panasonic
MS Sedco
Visonic
