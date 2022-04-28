Nano-material Coating Market, Global Outlook and Forecast 2022-2028
This report contains market size and forecasts of Nano-material Coating in global, including the following market information:
Global Nano-material Coating Market Revenue, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, ($ millions)
Global Nano-material Coating Market Sales, 2017-2022, 2023-2028, (Kiloton)
Global top five Nano-material Coating companies in 2021 (%)
The global Nano-material Coating market was valued at million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ million by 2028, at a CAGR of % during the forecast period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $ Million by 2028.
Vapor Deposition Segment to Reach $ Million by 2028, with a % CAGR in next six years.
The global key manufacturers of Nano-material Coating include Buhler AG, Nanogate AG, Nanophase Technologies Corporation, Bio-Gate, Admat Innovations, Surfix BV, Nanomech Inc., EIKOS Inc. and CIMA Nanotech and etc. In 2021, the global top five players have a share approximately % in terms of revenue.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Nano-material Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on this industry, involving the sales, revenue, demand, price change, product type, recent development and plan, industry trends, drivers, challenges, obstacles, and potential risks.
Total Market by Segment:
Global Nano-material Coating Market, by Type, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nano-material Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Type, 2021 (%)
Vapor Deposition
Nano Spray
Nano Coating
Global Nano-material Coating Market, by Application, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nano-material Coating Market Segment Percentages, by Application, 2021 (%)
Electronics
Energy
Food & Packaging
Construction
Military & Defense
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Global Nano-material Coating Market, By Region and Country, 2017-2022, 2023-2028 ($ Millions) & (Kiloton)
Global Nano-material Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Region and Country, 2021 (%)
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Rest of Asia
South America
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Israel
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Key companies Nano-material Coating revenues in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Key companies Nano-material Coating revenues share in global market, 2021 (%)
Key companies Nano-material Coating sales in global market, 2017-2022 (Estimated), (Kiloton)
Key companies Nano-material Coating sales share in global market, 2021 (%)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, key players include:
Buhler AG
Nanogate AG
Nanophase Technologies Corporation
Bio-Gate
Admat Innovations
Surfix BV
Nanomech Inc.
EIKOS Inc.
CIMA Nanotech
Duraseal Coatings Company LLC
